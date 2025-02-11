Calgary Wild FC Bolsters Defence by Signing Vancouver's Tilly James

February 11, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







CALGARY - Days prior to running onto the training pitch for the first time, the Calgary Wild FC bolstered its defence by signing Tilly James.

Vancouver's James begins her professional soccer journey with the Calgary Wild FC for its inaugual season in the Northern Super League on the heels of a standout USports career with the Trinity Western Spartans.

"I think the Wild is the perfect place to begin my professional career," said James. "The coaching staff and team environment that is being created in Calgary will not only provide me with an opportunity to fulfill my dream of playing professional soccer, but will also provide a supportive annd competitive environment that will push me, and my game, to a new level. I can't wait to get started."

James was an award-winning centre back/fullback over the last four years in Canada West soccer action where she was named the Trinity West Spartans' Female Athlete-of-the-Year for the 2024 season and was named to the Canada West First Team and All-Canadian Second Team. A member of the 2021 USports All-Rookie First Team in 2021, James was also selected to the Canada West First Team both in 2023 and 2022, and the USports Championship All-Star Team in 2023.

Taking her first kicks in the game at age five, James has played soccer in Vancouver, the United States and New Zealand while moving internationally with her family. She is keen to play pro in the same country where she fell in love with the sport.

"Tilly is a highly-accomplished defender who will bring youthful energy and drive to our back line," said Alix Bruch, sporting director, Calgary Wild FC. "We are excited to provide her with the leadership and support required to take this next step in her career and continue her development while making her professional debut with our club."

A two-time Canada West Champion, James is sure to play a key leadership role for young Canadian girls with their eyes on Alberta's first professional women's sports team - not only proving there is a pathway to professional soccer through Canada's university system - but through her commitment to positively impacting her community.

"I understand the importance for young girls in Canada having visible sport role models to help them see the power of sport, and that there is a tangible pathway for young women to play soccer at the highest level, to impact the next generation," said James, who also takes great pride in providing underprivileged children accesss to sport through her work with TeamUp, as well as with other commmuity groups including Ronald McDonald House, Pacific Autism Family Network and the Ruth and Naomi's Mission Centre.

It is this community work that has shaped her personal values and inspired her to join the powerful movement being sparked by the Calgary Wild FC.

"I beileve it is very important to leverage the platform I have playing soccer to help make the communities I play in better places to live. I know Calgary Wild FC's foundation is built on inclusion and community which are values I have lived by throughout my sporting career. Calgary is a great city and I'm looking forward to getting there to join the team and doing my part to make an impact both on and off the pitch."

James will join the 15 other previously announced players signed to the Calgary Wild FC later this week when the Club takes their pre-season programming to the practice pitch.

