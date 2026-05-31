Calgary Wild FC Battles Through Elements in 0-4 Loss to AFC Toronto

Published on May 31, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







Calgary Wild FC put in a hard-fought effort through challenging conditions on Saturday afternoon but came up short in a 4-0 loss to AFC Toronto at McWomahon Stadium.

Playing in cold, windy and rainy weather, the home club showed determination throughout the 90 minutes, creating several promising opportunities while continuing to demonstrate the resilience and work ethic that have become hallmarks of the club's identity.

"We had set the bar high this week. We have never beat Toronto, but overall, I think the team tried to execute the game plan tonight," said Sinead McSharry, interim head coach, Calgary Wild FC. "One of our values is grit, and now I think we need to show that in possession."

AFC Toronto capitalized on four of their five shots on target. They struck first in the 12th minute when Lauren Rowe converted a turnover deep in the Calgary end. The visitors doubled their lead shortly after halftime when Kaylee Hunter broke through the Calgary backline three minutes into the second half. Sarah Stratigakis came off the bench and made an immediate mark on the match, adding an insurance marker at the 75-minute mark before Kaila Novak completed the scoring late in the match.

The Calgary Wild FC generated positive moments in their possession time, which was split between the two squads, and continued to create attacking opportunities but was not able to put a tally behind Toronto keeper, Sofia Manner.

Calgary will now take a week off prior to hitting the road for their next two matches: Halifax (June 13) and Montreal (June 21).

"We need take these three days to do what we need to do to (recover)," added McSharry. "I told the players their best ability is their availability. We need them to use this time to take care of their body, mind and to reflect on what they want this team to look like, and what they can bring forth in this next block."

The Calgary Wild FC's next home match is set for June 27 when they host Halifax Tides FC at 5 p.m. MDT.







Northern Super League Stories from May 31, 2026

Calgary Wild FC Battles Through Elements in 0-4 Loss to AFC Toronto - Calgary Wild FC

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