Calgary Stampede Welcomes the Calgary Surge to Stampede for a Slam-Dunk Summer Match-Up

May 8, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Calgary Surge News Release







Calgary - The Calgary Stampede is proud to welcome professional basketball to The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth as the Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) take on the Montreal Alliance at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Taking place on BMO Kids' Day, this special event invites Stampede guests to experience the energy and excitement of live basketball, Stampede-style. With a focus on family fun, community celebration and dynamic entertainment, this first-ever Stampede appearance by the Calgary Surge will be a highlight of the 2025 Stampede.

"The Calgary Stampede is all about bringing people together through unforgettable experiences," says Allison Wright, Director of Stampede Programming at the Calgary Stampede. "What better way to do that than by introducing live professional basketball to Stampede Park- in a way that only the Stampede can deliver."

Game tickets, starting at $35 for the upper bowl and $45 for the lower bowl (plus applicable fees and taxes), include admission to Stampede Park for the entire day on July 9, giving fans the chance to explore the rides, food, music, and entertainment of the Calgary Stampede before heading to the Saddledome for tip-off. It's a full day of Stampede excitement- from the Midway to the hardwood.

"The reverence we have for the Calgary Stampede and its ability to create community runs deep, so to be partnering this early in our journey is a milestone moment for our company," says Jason Ribeiro, Surge Vice-Chairman & President and Co-Founder of REAL Entertainment & Culture Inc. "With SURGE 2 THE DOME, SURGE 2 RED DEER, and now SURGE 2 STAMPEDE, our feet are firmly planted as live event operators, and we look forward to bringing even more communities together around sports, arts and culture."

The Calgary Surge made national headlines in May 2023 when they drew a record-setting crowd of 12,327 fans to the Saddledome- the largest single-game audience in CEBL history. With another appearance at the venue scheduled for August, their Stampede debut on July 9 promises to blend the fast-paced energy of professional basketball with the spirit and spectacle of Stampede, adding a bold new chapter to the celebration's entertainment lineup.

"The Calgary Stampede is one of the most iconic celebrations in Canada, and it's only fitting that CEBL basketball will become part of that energy and tradition," says Mike Morreale, Commissioner and Co-Founder of the CEBL. "Bringing the Surge to the Saddledome during the Stampede is another bold step by the organization's leadership to grow the game and deepen its roots in the Calgary community. It will be a truly special night that fuses the spirit of sport and culture in a uniquely Albertan way."

Don't miss the chance to see one of Canada's fastest growing and exciting sports teams live at the Calgary Stampede. Tickets go on sale to the public on May 16th at 10 a.m. MST. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster online or by phone at 587.329.7087.

Calgary Stampede Insiders can pre-purchase tickets beginning on May 14th at 10 a.m. MST. Become a Stampede Insider to receive the latest Stampede news, advance ticket opportunities, exclusive contests and more here.

For more Calgary Stampede entertainment, tickets for the Stampede Rodeo as well as the Evening Show, which include the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon Races presented by Play Alberta, the fan-favourite Relay Races, and the 2025 Grandstand Show presented by Freedom Mobile, are available now. Plan your Stampede today by visiting calgarystampede.com/tickets.

