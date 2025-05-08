OLG Renews Sponsorship Deal with CEBL Under Its PROLINE and LOTTO MAX Brands

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced Thursday the renewal of OLG's official sponsorship for a second season. As part of the agreement, LOTTO MAX will continue as the Official Lottery, and PROLINE will remain the Official Retail Sportsbook of the CEBL and its four Ontario-based teams. Additionally, LOTTO MAX returns as the presenting partner of the CEBL's Eastern Conference and Eastern Conference Playoffs.

OLG will continue to deliver innovative and exciting experiences for CEBL fans and basketball enthusiasts across Ontario in 2025. They remain committed to enhancing the vibrancy of the league by offering fan-centric promotions and engaging content both in arenas and on broadcast platforms.

"Renewing our partnership with OLG reflects our shared commitment to delivering exceptional fan experiences," said Mike Morreale, Commissioner and Co-Founder of the CEBL. "Together, we're building on our momentum to grow the game and elevate the league's presence across Ontario in what promises to be another exciting season."

To kick off the season, fans attending home openers for the Brampton Honey Badgers, Niagara River Lions, Ottawa BlackJacks and Scarborough Shooting Stars will receive a special team t-shirt. Adding to the excitement, OLG will introduce the "LOTTO MAX Supreme Fan of the Game" which will see two lucky fans per game in each of these markets upgraded to courtside seats, offering them an up-close and personal view of the action. This special recognition aims to celebrate our passionate supporters and enhance their game-day experience in an unforgettable way.

"OLG is proud to continue its sponsorship of the CEBL and create even more memorable and exciting moments for basketball fans," said Maxine Chapman, VP Brand and Marketing Officer. "Our commitment to supporting sports in Ontario remains strong, and we look forward to enhancing the fan experience and celebrating the passion and enthusiasm of supporters across the province."

The seventh season of the CEBL tips off May 11 with a total of 120 regular season games in the 2025 campaign, leading to playoffs that begin August 14. Championship Weekend, which features the league's top four teams during the regular season vying for the league title, will be held at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg August 22-24.

Season tickets and flex packs are now available league wide with priority seating access and preferred pricing. Ticket information for all CEBL games, including single-game tickets, can be found by visiting cebl.ca/tickets and cebl.ca/cw25/tickets.

