Shooting Stars Re-Sign Bajan Native Ward

May 8, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Scarborough Shooting Stars forward Hason Ward

The Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that they have re-signed Bajan standout Hason Ward.

Ward returns to the Shooting Stars for a second season after averaging 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 12.8 minutes per game over 13 games last year. He scored 10 or more points four times and scored a season high 14 points with six rebounds and three steals on May 29 in a win against Calgary.

The 6-foot-9 forward had an incredible run in the NBA G League where he averaged 7.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 blocks in 22.1 minutes per game over 53 games with the Maine Celtics. He recorded five double-double games in points and rebounds and scored 10 or more points in 16 games.

The Iowa State alum averaged 5.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 11.9 minutes per game over 130 games for Virginia Commonwealth University and Iowa State.

Ward will reunite with former teammates 2023 CEBL Champion Danilo Djuricic and Jaden Campbell ahead of the 2025 season.

The Scarborough Shooting Stars will kick off their 2025 season on Sunday May 25 at CAA Centre against the Brampton Honey Badgers. Scarborough will then host the Winnipeg Sea Bears at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre for their home opener on Saturday June 7. Head to scarboroughshootingstars.ca for additional information on the team, tickets and schedule.

