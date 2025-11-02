Calgary at BC - Western Semi-Final

Published on November 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







The BC Lions host the Calgary Stampeders in Western Semi-Final action of the 2025 CFL season.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.