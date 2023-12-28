Calallen & SGA Lead Softball Preseason All-Stars

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Calallen Wildcats and Santa Gertrudis Academy Lions, state tournament competitors last year, both landed four players on the 2024 South Texas Preseason All-Star Softball Team.

The honor squad, divided into 4A-5A and Private-3A classifications, were voted on by area head coaches.

The 30 student-athletes will be recognized at the 18th South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet, scheduled for Thursday, January 18 at the American Bank Center's Henry Garrett Ballroom. Astros television reporter Julia Morales is the featured speaker. The event is presented by Whataburger.

Alaunah Almaraz, a three-time winter banquet selection, leads the Calallen contingent which is rounded out by sophomore pitcher Jordyn Thibodeaux, sophomore catcher Audryna Almaraz and senior shortstop Megan Geyer. Geyer was a 2022 preseason all-star honoree. Following runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2021, Calallen became the first softball program from Corpus Christi to win a UIL state title by capturing the 4A crown last June.

Carroll senior outfielder Aylah Mata and Sinton senior pitcher Jamie Burch are being honored by Coastal Bend coaches for a third consecutive year. Also among the 4A-5A repeat honorees are pitchers Maddie Aguilar (Veterans Memorial), and Kiley Flores (Carroll), as well as second baseman Demiree Stafford (Tuloso-Midway).

Senior pitcher Skyler Ramos of Riviera-Kaufer, SGA junior first baseman Isabella De Los Santos, and San Diego senior outfielder Marly Sanchez are now two-time selections from the Private-3A ranks.

Along with De Los Santos, sophomore pitcher D'Andra Fernandez, senior second baseman Taylor Reyes, and senior designated player Adriana Mireles represent an SGA program that rolled to a 40-6 record and a state runner-up finish in 2023.

The Hebbronville Longhorns, who reached the third round of the playoffs last year, boast a trio on the preseason all-star team: junior pitcher Kadence Trevino, junior catcher Karina Alarcon, and senior shortstop Alexia Alegria.

Incarnate Word Academy and San Diego both placed a pair.

2024 South Texas Preseason High School All-Star Team | 4A-5A Softball Division

Pitcher

Jamie Burch - Sinton - Sr.

Maddie Aguilar - Veterans Memorial - Sr.

Audrey Diercks - Gregory-Portland - Jr.

Kiley Flores - Carroll - Jr.

Jordyn Thibodeaux - Calallen - So.

Catcher

Audryna Almaraz - Calallen - So.

First Base

Ciara Valadez - Alice - Jr.

Second Base

Demiree Stafford - Tuloso-Midway - Jr.

Third Base

Alaunah Almaraz - Calallen - Sr.

Shortstop

Megan Geyer - Calallen - Sr.

Outfield

Aylah Mata - Carroll - Sr.

Jada Zepeda - Veterans Memorial - Jr.

Emma Groseclose - Rockport-Fulton - Sr.

Designated Player

DeeAndra Maldonado - Alice - Sr.

Utility

Brooke Castillo - Alice - Jr.

2024 South Texas Preseason High School All-Star Team | Private-3A Softball Division

Pitcher

D'Andra Fernandez - SGA - So.

Skyler Ramos - Riviera-Kaufer - Sr.

Kadence Trevino - Hebbronville - Jr.

Brianna Lopez - IWA - Sr.

Sidney Castillo - Woodsboro - So.

Catcher

Karina Alarcon - Hebbronville - Jr.

First Base

Isabella De Los Santos - SGA - Jr.

Second Base

Taylor Reyes - SGA - Sr.

Third Base

Perla "Pepper" Rodriguez - IWA - Sr.

Shortstop

Alexia Alegria - Hebbronville - Sr.

Outfield

Alyson Gomez - Three Rivers - Jr.

Maddie Perez - London - Sr.

Marly Sanchez - San Diego - Sr.

Designated Player

Adriana Mireles - SGA - Sr.

Utility

Cereese Espinosa - San Diego - So.

