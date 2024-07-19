Caitlin Clark Wins Rookie of the Month for July
July 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Caitlin Clark had a record breaking month en route to her 2nd Kia Rookie of the Month honors!
20.3 PPG 6.3 RPG 12.5 APG
