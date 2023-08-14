Cabrera Takes Home Pitcher of the Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 7-13, Minor League Baseball announced Monday. Cabrera is the third Jumbo Shrimp player and second pitcher to earn a weekly honor, following Jumbo Shrimp right-hander Jeff Lindgren (6/5-6/11) and infielder/outfielder Xavier Edwards (7/4-7/9 & 7/31-8/6).

Cabrera tossed six innings in an 8-0 win over the Norfolk Tides Saturday night. The right-hander yielded just one hit and logged 10 strikeouts against just two walks. With that effort, Jacksonville pushed their winning streak to seven consecutive games and en route to the first eight-game winning streak of the Jumbo Shrimp era (2017-present). Jacksonville also logged its first six-game series win at home since September of 2022.

A native of Santiago, D.R., the 25-year-old right-hander is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in 12.0 innings with Jacksonville, striking out 13 against three walks and five hits while holding opponents to a .125 batting average against.

He spent most of 2023 with the Miami Marlins, going 5-6 with a 4.79 ERA in 17 starts. He's tallied 93 punch outs against 52 walks and 61 hits and has held opponents to a .217 batting average against.

Cabrera is in his fourth stint with the Jumbo Shrimp after spending time with the organization in 2019, 2021 and 2022. During the 2019 season, Cabrera made eight starts with the Jumbo Shrimp, logging 38.2 innings and going 4-1 with a 2.56 ERA with 43 strikeouts against 13 walks and 28 hits. During Jacksonville's first season in Triple-A, the Santiago native went 1-3 in six starts with a 3.68 ERA with the Jumbo Shrimp. He logged 29.1 innings with 48 punch outs against 19 walks and 22 hits. Last season, he went 2-2 with a 3.77 ERA in six starts. After totaling 28.2 innings, he struck out 39 while walking 12 and allowing 21 hits.

Signed by the Marlins as a minor league free agent in 2015, Cabrera earned the weekly honor during the 2019 season while pitching for the Jupiter Hammerheads. He made his major league debut on August 25, 2021 against the Washington Nationals.

