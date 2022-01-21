Buy Tickets Today for the Shorebirds Hot Stove Banquet Next Friday, January 28

January 21, 2022 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







MASN sports writers Roch Kubatko, Steve Melewski, and Pete Kerzel will serve as featured members of the Shorebirds roundtable at the Delmarva Shorebirds' 20th annual Hot Stove Banquet, set to be held at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury NEXT FRIDAY, January 28, from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now as the last day to buy tickets is Monday, January 24! Individual tickets are just $40 and include dinner, access to live auctions, the Shorebirds raffle, and admission to a Q & A with the Shorebirds special roundtable of Roch Kubatko, Steve Melewski, and Pete Kerzel.

Roch Kubatko is a writer and on-air personality for MASN and has been with the organization for over 14 years. Kubatko runs the aptly named blog, "School of Roch," where he covers everything Orioles on a daily basis. Roch also serves as a MLB Network and Baseball America correspondent providing national coverage of the Baltimore Orioles to baseball fans.

Steve Melewski is an experienced writer and broadcaster for MASN where he reports on the Baltimore Orioles and their minor league system. Just recently, Melewski covered the Shorebirds in Delmarva reporting on the influx of new prospects and the O's 2021 draft class including the likes of Colton Cowser, Connor Norby, and many others. In addition, Melewski has a popular blog on the Orioles MASN site where he reports on the world of the Baltimore Orioles every day with several stories including your very own Delmarva Shorebirds.

Pete Kerzel serves as the Managing Editor of MASNsports.com and has been in the role since 2011. As Managing Editor, Kerzel pilots MASN's Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals bloggers and reporters. Kerzel has covered many local professional teams in his extensive career including the Baltimore Orioles, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Washington Capitals.

Tickets to the event are now available for purchase. Preferred tables of eight will cost $320 or on an individual basis for $40 each. All tickets must be purchased in advance, and availability is limited. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the program beginning at 7 p.m.

Attendees will also have the chance to bid in a silent auction and raffle of sports memorabilia, featuring numerous items from major league and minor league franchises, including the Orioles. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Shorebirds Fly Together Fund with a portion going to support the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore.

For more information and to purchase Hot Stove Banquet tickets, call 410-219-3112 or visit theshorebirds.com. Tickets are available individually for $40 or in preferred tables of eight for $320.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from January 21, 2022

Buy Tickets Today for the Shorebirds Hot Stove Banquet Next Friday, January 28 - Delmarva Shorebirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.