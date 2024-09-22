Bush Stands Tall in Scoreless Bout Against Northern Colorado

September 22, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







With the regular season winding down and only five matches left on the books, the Chattanooga Red Wolves traveled to Windsor, Colorado on Saturday night. Against a severe opponent in Northern Colorado Hailstorm, the Red Wolves defense and TJ Bush outlasted a barrage of shots to split points in a goalless nil-nil match on the road. Bush also matched his season high of eight saves in a match for the first time since August 17th against One Knoxville.

The first half saw Northern Colorado storm out with numerous shot attempts early in the contest. Chattanooga found their footing and looked for their own chances but were held to the back foot for much of the first 45 minutes. They were helped enormously by the play of TJ Bush, who made a bevy of critical saves to keep the Hailstorm off the board, namely in the 33rd and 45th minutes. Jamil Roberts and Leo Folla were also beneficial in blocking and clearing Northern Colorado's shots. After a short stoppage time, the sides ended the half at nil-nil with Colorado carrying a healthy advantage in shots.

The home side came out swinging once again as the second half kicked off; however, Bush continued his strong play, making diving and leaping saves to keep the threatening home side blank on the scoreboard. The 63rd minute saw Ropapa Mensah enter the match for Mayele Malango to create more offense for the Red Wolves. Shots from Omar Hernandez and Mensah a few moments later, however, would be saved by Hailstorm's Lalo Delgado to maintain the scoreless stalemate. Northern Colorado continued to pepper Bush and the Chattanooga defense with shots through the end of regulation and into second half stoppage time but would remain frustrated and goalless as shots missed or were handled by Bush.

After seven minutes of stoppage time, the whistle would blow to conclude the contest and send each side away with one point each.

The Red Wolves and the rest of League One will have a bye week as the USL Jägermeister Cup Final will take place on Saturday, September 28th between Northern Colorado Hailstorm and Forward Madison. Chattanooga returns home on October 5th to take on One Knoxville to open the final month of the regular season. The first of the two final matches at home will celebrate October Beer Fest with food and drinks specials at CHI Memorial Stadium. Tickets for October Beer Fest and the 2024 home finale on October 26th are on sale now.

