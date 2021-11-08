Bulls' Fall Fan Fest Presented by Blue Cross NC Set for Saturday, November 13

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls will host their free Fall Fan Fest presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) on Saturday, November 13 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park from 3:00pm until 5:00pm. Admission is free, however fans must RSVP online and claim a ticket before the event: https://bit.ly/3mLA3FT

Planned activities at Durham Bulls Athletic Park include:

Hayrides around the field

Catch on the outfield

Inflatables on the outfield

Meet & interact with Wool E. Bull and True Blue

Tours of the Blue Monster scoreboard

Face Painting

Fall Fan Fest guests will be able to play catch on the outfield grass during the event, while kids ages ten and under will also have the chance to take batting practice on the field. To play catch on the field, fans must bring their own equipment, including baseballs and gloves. Fans age ten and under who wish to participate in batting practice on the field may bring their own bats.

The Ballpark Corner Store will be hosting a Rummage Sale, giving fans the chance to check out the latest Bulls gear. Those in attendance will also be able to watch Charlie Brown holiday movie classics on the Blue Monster Videoboard throughout the event, including It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, as well as A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

The Healthy Blue Mobile Medicine vehicle will be parked in front of the ballpark, providing flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations, in addition to free tips for staying healthy for the duration of the event. Fans will also be able to meet the Healthy Blue mascot True Blue.

Limited concessions will be available inside Durham Bulls Athletic Park, with Hot Chix Chicken and Hotcakes food truck also scheduled to be on-site. Outside food and beverages are not permitted inside Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

In accordance with local health guidelines, fans are not required to wear a face covering at Durham Bulls Athletic Park while outdoors, including on the field and concourse. Attendees who are not vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering.

The Bulls begin their 2022 campaign on the road in Nashville on Tuesday, April 5 before returning to the DBAP for a five-game series versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp starting on Tuesday, April 12. Game times and promotions for the 2022 season will be announced on a later date. For more information on full-season and mini plan packages, please call 919.956.BULL.

