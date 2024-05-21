Bullpen impresses in Fresno's 7-1 loss to Visalia

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (22-17) dropped a 7-1 affair to the Visalia Rawhide (16-23) Tuesday morning from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies fell to 22-3 at home and 43-12 all-time against the Rawhide. The Grizzlies have still won 21 of their last 26 contests against their Highway 99 rivals. Fresno moved to 8-3 overall in day games, 6-2 in the first contest of a series and 5-2 on Tuesdays.

The Grizzlies offense mustered just one run on five hits, three walks and one hit-by-pitch. Fresno scored their lone run in the bottom of the first when Braylen Wimmer lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, netting GJ Hill. The former Diamondbacks prospect in Hill smacked a leadoff double prior to crossing the plate. Grizzlies' catcher Ben McCabe was not retired, reaching base three different ways (single, walk, hit-by-pitch). Andy Perez, Jason Hinchman and Luis Mendez all provided singles in the setback.

The Rawhide lineup scored all seven of their runs in four of their first five innings. Visalia took advantage of two Grizzlies errors, resulting in three unearned runs. Arizona prospect Druw Jones highlighted the afternoon by recording a pair of hits and walks while scoring twice. Another top prospect in Cristofer Torin whacked three hits and raced home twice at the top of the lineup. Angel Ortiz drove in three RBI to lead the Visalia offense.

Fresno southpaw Albert Pacheco (1-2) was tagged with the loss after permitting seven runs (four earned) over four and two-thirds innings of work. Pacheco struck out six, but ran into trouble all game long. He finished with 107 pitches, the most by a Grizzlies arm in a game this season. A quartet of relievers followed Pacheco with four and one-third scoreless frames. Jake Madden, Tyler Hoffman and Braden Carmichael all struck out a batter in their appearance. Madden and Carmichael were both efficient in terms of throwing strikes.

Visalia righty Casey Anderson (2-2) picked up the win after tossing six innings of one-run ball. Anderson gave up five hits and fanned three batters. The duo of Carlos Rey and Sam Knowlton combined for three hitless and scoreless frames, wrapping up the victory. Fresno continues their six-game series against the Visalia Rawhide Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- Grizzlies Bullpen (4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

- CF GJ Hill (1-3, 2B, R, BB)

- C Ben McCabe (1-1, BB, HBP)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- CF Druw Jones (2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB)

- RF Angel Ortiz (1-2, 2B, 3 RBI, R, BB)

- 2B Cristofer Torin (3-5, 2B, 2 R)

On Deck:

Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT Visalia Rawhide at Fresno Grizzlies

Visalia LHP Caden Grice (1-3, 4.44) vs. Fresno RHP Bryan Perez (2-1, 5.40)

On That Fres-Note :

In the third and final Making the Grade game (Kids Day), the Fresno Grizzlies announced a crowd of 7,202. Thank you to all of our community partners and Central Valley schools for making these days possible.

