"Bull Durham" Star Robert Wuhl Coming to Flying Squirrels' Opening Night

RICHMOND, Va. - Actor, comedian and writer Robert Wuhl, known for his role as Larry Hockett in the classic baseball movie, "Bull Durham," will be the Richmond Flying Squirrels' special guest for Opening Night on Friday, April 7, the team announced on Thursday.

To welcome the 2023 season, Wuhl will be on hand at The Diamond as the Flying Squirrels face the Reading Fightin Phils on April 7.

Opening Night VIP Meet & Greet packages are on sale now and include a an exclusive commemorative autograph card, all-you-can-eat buffet in the Segra Picnic Zone and a field-level ticket for the game. Information about the VIP Meet & Greet packages can be found here.

Wuhl played pitching coach Larry Hockett in the iconic baseball film "Bull Durham," which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. The movie was named one of the Top 10 Sports Films by the American Film Institute.

"Opening Night on April 7 promises to be another energy-filled night of memory making," Flying Squirrels CEO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "Having Robert Wuhl join us as we celebrate such an iconic movie is going to make it more unique than ever. We encourage our fans to not be 'lollygaggers' and come get their Opening Night tickets before they are sold out."

Wuhl is also known for his starring role in the HBO comedy series "Arliss," which aired from 1996-2002. He won two Emmy Awards as a co-writer for the 1990 and 1991 Academy Awards. He is also recognized for his roles on the big screen in "Good Morning, Vietnam" and "Batman."

On April 7, Wuhl will throw the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game. He will sign autographs for fans on the main concourse from 7-8 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels have sold out every home opener since their inaugural season in 2010.

The full promotional schedule for the 2023 Flying Squirrels season can be found at SquirrelsBaseball.com. The Flying Squirrels open the 2023 season at The Diamond on Friday, April 7 against the Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Opening Night Packages are on sale now. Individual-game tickets for the 2023 season, including Opening Night, go on sale Saturday at Nutzy's Block Party at 11 a.m. Online sales at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets and phone sales at 804-359-FUNN (3866) open at noon.

