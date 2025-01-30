Building 429 to Perform Post-Game Concert

January 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads have locked in Building 429 for a post-game Christian Concert on Saturday, July 26th, presented by 106.9 The Light.

The band will take the stage following the game against the Augusta GreenJackets at 5pm.

Building 429 returns to Hickory, having played at the Frans in 2017.

Releasing their debut album in 2004, the Fayetteville-founded band has been nominated for a GRAMMY and won multiple Billboard Music Awards. Their song "Where I Belong" made history as one of the longest running Christian No. 1's in Billboard history, spending 15 weeks at the top and earning over 246 million impressions.

Party patios, picnics, and group tickets are currently available for the concert date. Individual tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 14th. Individual tickets will be $16 while the group rate (for 20 or more) is only $14. Tickets include admission for the Crawdads game and the post-game concert.

For more information about the concert or to reserve your group outing, call the Crawdads front office at (828) 322-3000 or stop by the stadium from 9am-5pm Monday-Friday.

