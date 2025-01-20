Bugs Win Streak Snapped in Loss to Brahmas on MLK Day

January 20, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Shreveport Mudbugs (23-15-1) fell 4-1 to the Lone Star Brahmas and had their winning streak snapped at five games at the Nytex Sports Centre Monday afternoon.

LSB got on the board at 3:10 as Ryan Comishock shot in his ninth goal of the year on an odd-man rush into the zone to give the home team a 1-0 edge. SHV led in SOG, 12-9 after one.

SHV cashed in on the PP as Seth Murch ripped home his 12th goal of the season from the point to even the score, 1-1 at 2:19 of the second. Foster Michol picked up the only assist on the play. LSB responded at 8:14 though as Leo Bergstrom threw a tricky shot into the net to give the Brahmas a 2-1 advantage.

The Brahmas pulled away w/ goals at 9:12 and 18:44 from Christian Venticinque and Saxton Tess respectively in the third to close out a 4-1 victory over the Mudbugs.

The Bugs will continue their road stretch as they'll begin a three-game series against the Oklahoma Warriors. Game one will be this Friday night w/ puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. from Blazers Ice Centre.

