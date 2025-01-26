Bugs Smother Warriors to Earn Three-Game Series Sweep in Oklahoma

January 26, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (26-15-1) got another big game from Bryce Boucher to lead his squad to 4-1 victory over the Oklahoma Warriors at Blazers Ice Centre Sunday evening.

For the third straight contest, the Bugs scored the game's first goal at 8:02 of the first and this time it was Duke Ehrhard from the right wing snapping a shot where the puck trickled past the OKW goalie and into the net for his second goal in as many games. Jonah Jasser and Ian Emery picked up the assists on Ehrhard's fifth goal of the year to make it 1-0. The Bugs pushed another across at 13:16 as Bryce Boucher swept in a rebound in front off his backhand to make it a 2-0 ballgame. Brent Litchard and Andrej Paricka earned the helpers.

SHV extended their lead at 1:25 of the second as Kyan Haldenby raced through the slot and smacked in his 13th tally of the campaign to push the score up to 3-0. Carter McKay and Lucas Deeb picked up the assists. Former Bug Mason Wright scored for OKW at 12:04 to break up Nikola Goich's shutout bid making it a 3-1 contest. SHV led in SOG, 26-18 after two.

SHV owned the third period only allowing two shots on net from OKW and it was Boucher banging the EN goal at 18:26 to close out a Bugs 4-1 victory over the Warriors.

Nikola Goich made 20 stops to earn his second win in net in this series and help SHV win their eighth game in their past nine overall.

The Bugs will return home for a "Mardi Gras" themed weekend beginning this Friday night as they'll open up a two-game series against the Colorado Grit. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.