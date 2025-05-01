Bud Light Becomes Official Beer Partner of the CFL
May 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
A warm summer night, a cold Bud Light in hand and your hometown team kicking off. This will soon become reality with Bud Light Canada signing on as the Official Beer Partner of the CFL.
