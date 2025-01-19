Bucs Fall to Storm 5-3

January 19, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm (17-15-2-1, 37 pts) defeated the Des Moines Buccaneers (15-17-2-0, 32 pts) 5-3 Saturday night at the Viaero Center. With the win, Tri-City swept the two-game homestand against Des Moines, taking all four points and extending their lead in the Western Conference standings to five points. The Storm's offense was powered by forwards Nolan Roed and Bode Laylin, who each recorded three-point nights. The Bucs will return to the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex on Monday, Jan. 20, to face the Omaha Lancers.

Storm forward Nolan Roed opened the scoring, capitalizing on a rebound from Bode Laylin's shot to give Tri-City a 1-0 lead at 4:10. Just 1:43 later, Easton Pace added another goal, extending the Storm's lead to 2-0 at 5:53 in the opening period.

Bucs forward Jack Kernan notched his 16th goal of the season just 1:12 into the second period with a power-play goal. Kernan's tally came three seconds into the man advantage from the left-wing circle, set up by defenseman Richard Baran, cutting the deficit to 2-1. However, Roed responded just 26 seconds later with a short-handed goal, restoring Tri-City's two-goal lead at 3-1.

Des Moines forward Brittan Alstead brought the Bucs closer with an unassisted goal at 13:49, his fifth of the season, narrowing the score to 3-2. Tri-City's Bode Laylin answered back with his second goal of the season at 16:27, closing the second period with a 4-2 Storm lead.

In the final period, Bucs forward Andrew Clarke fired a shot from the left-wing circle at 17:19, assisted by Brandt Harper and Blake Zielinski, cutting the Storm's lead to 4-3. However, former Buccaneer Ashton Dahms sealed the win for Tri-City with an empty-net goal at 19:48, securing a 5-3 final score.

