Bucks Release 2023 Schedule

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks announced their 2023 regular season schedule which will see Waterloo opening the year at home on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29. Led by field manager Darrell Handelsman, the Bucks open with a two-game homestand versus their longtime rivals, the Rochester Honkers, before hitting the road for a two-game series versus the La Crosse Loggers.

The Bucks' 29th season of play will consist of a 68-game schedule featuring 36 home games. The final day of the first half of Northwoods League action will be July 3 when Waterloo finishes a two-game series versus the St. Cloud Rox at home. The Bucks start the second half on July 4 with a two-game series in Waterloo versus the Mankato MoonDogs. The final regular season game of the 2023 slate for Waterloo is at home on August 12 versus Mankato.

Home game times for the 2023 season are as follows (all times Central):

Monday - Saturday games: 6:35 pm

Sunday games: 2:35 pm

Monday, May 29: 2:35 pm

Tuesday, June 27: 12:05 pm

Thursday, July 13: 12:05 pm - Game One of Split-Doubleheader

This season again features a home split-doubleheader. On July 13, the Bucks will host the Thunder Bay Border Cats for a 12:05 pm start. At the completion of game one, the stadium will be cleared and reopened for game two which will begin at 6:35 pm. Both contests will be nine inning games.

Breaking the regular season home schedule down by days of the week, Riverfront Stadium will be the site of four Sunday games, six Monday games, six Tuesday games, four Wednesday games, four Thursday games, six Friday games, and six Saturday games. The Bucks will be home for their traditional Father's Day game on Sunday, June 18 versus the Duluth Huskies and home for Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4 versus Mankato.

The Bucks will play two games at home in the month of May, 13 games at home in the month of June, 16 games at home during the month of July, and five games at home during the month of August. Waterloo will be the home team for 18 games in the first half of the season and 18 games in the second half.

Season Tickets for the 2023 season are currently available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633. Riverfront Stadium, home of the Bucks, welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $450,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

