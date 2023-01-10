2023 Season Tickets Now Available

Menomonee Falls, WI - The Chinooks have announced season ticket packages are available for purchase for the 2023 season. Season 11 is presented by Port Washington State Bank (Member FDIC). All 36 home games will take place at Moonlight Graham Field located on the campus of Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon. Opening Day is set for Friday, June 2nd at 6:35pm.

Similar to previous seasons, the Chinooks will have a few different packages to choose from:

Full Season Ticket Package Memberships

Reserved Box: $540 per package/Reserved Grandstand: $396 per package/General Admission: $324 per package

Includes all 36 home games

Benefits include: $1 Discount, Season Ticket Holder Party Invite, Northwoods League Pass, Guaranteed Giveaway, Season Ticket Holder Exclusive Bobblehead, In-Season Game Day Event Invite, and more

Full Season Concourse Table Packages

Blue Level: $2,880 - Includes private table for 4 at each game and waitstaff

Black Level: $4,300 - Includes private table for 4 at each game, 3 hours of all you can eat ballpark menu, 2 drinks per person

Platinum Level: $5,000 - Includes private table for 4 at each game, any three menu items per person, 2 premium drinks per person

Same benefits as Full Season Ticket Package Memberships

Family Pass

$190 per pass

Based on 4 members, $35 for each additional member

Unlimited Chinooks Games

Free Kids Zone Passes

Other great benefits like post-game autographs and post-game kids base run.

For more information on our season ticket packages or to order yours, visit lakeshorechinooks.com or call the Chinooks ticket office at 262-618-4659. Our office in Menomonee Falls (N83 W13280 Leon Road) is open Monday-Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm. Don't wait, purchase your season ticket package today!

