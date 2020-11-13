Bucks Announce 2021 Internship Opportunities

November 13, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release





Waterloo, IA - The Waterloo Bucks have announced available internship opportunities with the organization for the spring and summer of 2021. Individuals taking part in this unique opportunity will experience the inner workings of a successful baseball organization and lend a hand in the team's continuous growth.

The 2021 summer internship program will include full-time and game day internship position as follows:

Full-Time Internships

Spring Sales (May 3-August 15)

Administration (May 17-August 20)

Ticket Office (May 17-August 20)

Game Day Internships

Community Relations (May 24-August 20)

Game Operations (May 24-August 20)

Merchandising (May 24-August 20)

Stadium Operations (May 24-August 20)

Video Production (May 24-August 16)

All applicants should have an aspiration to work in sports, a basic knowledge of the game of baseball, and a great work ethic.

The main contact for the available positions is:

Dan Corbin

General Manager

[email protected]

(319) 232-0500 x2

Resumes are being accepted immediately.

The 2020 Minnesota-Iowa Region Champion Bucks play their home games at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium which welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 13, 2020

Bucks Announce 2021 Internship Opportunities - Waterloo Bucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.