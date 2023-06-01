Bryce Witman Joins Royals as Assistant Director of the Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Thursday that Bryce Witman has joined the Royals as their Assistant Director of Youth Hockey.

Witman will focus on skill clinics, individual lessons, the growth of Royals Selects, and the continued development of youth hockey players in the association.

"First off I would like to thank the Royals for giving me this amazing opportunity," said Witman. "I would also like to thank Dakota for everything he has done as I transition from college. I had the chance to intern through the organization last summer and I knew I wanted to work for an amazing organization like this one. I have had the opportunity to play for some amazing coaches and I hope to use everything I have learned from them to bring great youth hockey back to the area."

Witman, a Reading, Pennsylvania native and Wilson High School Graduate recently graduated from State University of New York at Fredonia where he earned his bachelor's degree in sports management. He played hockey for SUNY-Fredonia in the NCAA-III after previously playing for the New Jersey Titans (2018-19) in the North American Hockey League and Philadelphia Revolution (2015-18) in the Eastern Hockey League. Growing up, Witman played for the Junior Royals (2003-2005)

"I started playing hockey for this organization and hope to give these kids the same chances I got when I was their age," said Witman.

"Bryce has an advanced skill set that will be instrumental in developing our players and bringing them to the next level," said Vice President of Operations Dakota Procyk.

Join the Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association for a power skating clinic with instruction by Coach Witman on Sunday, June 4 at the Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex. The summer off-season is the best time improve your edges, speed, power, and agility on the ice! To learn more and sign up today, visit Reading Royals Skill Clinics.

