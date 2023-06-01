Officials Named for 2023 Kelly Cup Finals

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The following five referees and five linesmen have been selected to work the 2023 Kelly Cup Finals. The officials are selected based on the merit of their performance over the course of the regular season and their work thus far in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Referees - Nolan Bloyer (2nd Kelly Cup Finals), Logan Gruhl (1st), Sam Heidemann (1st), John Lindner (1st) and Alex Normandin (4th).

Linesmen - Brady Fagan (3rd Kelly Cups Finals), Chad Fuller (2nd), Brandon Grillo (1st), Matthew Heinen (1st) and Christopher Williams (4th).

"Congratulations to the 10 officials who have earned the opportunity to represent the ECHL Officiating Staff in the 2023 Kelly Cup Finals," said ECHL Manager of Officiating Riley Yerkovich. "Each of these officials has been selected based on the merit of their performance in regular season and through the first three rounds of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. I am extremely proud of the hard work each of them has put in to this point, and I am confident that they will continue to work at the highest level in the Kelly Cup Finals."

2023 Kelly Cup Finals

Idaho Steelheads vs. Florida Everblades

Game 1 - Saturday, June 3 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Idaho

Game 2 - Sunday, June 4 at 4:10 p.m. MT at Idaho

Game 3 - Wednesday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 4 - Friday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 5 - Saturday, June 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, June 13 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, June 14 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)

* - If Necessary

