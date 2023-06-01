2023-24 Half Season Tickets Memberships on Sale Now

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits are excited to announce the release of the Half Season Membership for the 2023-24 Season!

Half Season Memberships are a great way to experience all the Swamp Rabbits top promotional nights without committing to the full schedule and guarantees the same seat for the top 18 home dates of the 23-24 season!

Swamp Rabbits 2023-24 half season ticket packages begin at just $360 or just $20 per game and come with an option for an interest free monthly payment plan.

For a full list of benefits and to learn more about joining the Swamp Rabbits Season Ticket Membership Family visit SwampRabbits.com/season-tickets, email info@swamprabbits.com, or call the Swamp Rabbits directly at 864-674-7825.

