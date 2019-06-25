Bryce Ball Named Appalachian League Player of the Week

June 25, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Danville Braves News Release





DANVILLE, Va. - Infielder Bryce Ball was named Appalachian League Player of the Week on Monday, for games during the league's opening week June 18-23.

Ball made five appearances for the D-Braves in that frame, all starts, at both first base and as the designated hitter. He hit went 10-19 at the plate, good for a .526 batting average that leads the league. He also leads the league in slugging percentage (.947), OPS (1.473) and hits (10). He's tied for the lead in on-base percentage with a .526 mark. Ball's two home runs are tied for second in the league, his seven RBI are tied for fourth and his four extra base hits are tied for fourth as well. Ball leads all D-Braves in those statistics.

Ball was a 24th round selection of the Atlanta Braves organization in the 2019 MLB Draft, after spending two seasons at North Iowa Area Community College and one season at Dallas Baptist University.

