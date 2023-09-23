Bruno Kreisz Signs with Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Saturday that forward Bruno Kreisz has been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season.

Kreisz joins the Dawgs in what will be his first season of professional hockey in North America. Still just 24 years old, the Budapest, Hungary native has already played five seasons professionally in the Erste Liga, which features Hungarian and Romanian clubs. At the pro level, Kreisz has tallied 32 goals, 45 assists, and 66 penalty minutes over the course of 201 games. The six-foot-two forward also plays for the Hungarian national team, notching two goals and one assist in 12 career games played at the senior international level.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games go on sale September 20 at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

2023-2024 Training Camp Roster as of September 23:

Stephen Alvo

Billy Roche

Dominiks Marcinkevics

Alex DiCarlo

Jacob Kelly

Steven Leonard

Sean Leonard

Nick Ford

Brendan Pepe

Jordan Xavier

Matt O'Dea

Mac Jansen

Bruno Kreisz

