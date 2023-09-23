Perl Returns and Dowler Signs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of D Derek Perl and Brendan Dowler for the 2023-24 season.

This will mark Perl's sixth season with the Havoc. Over five seasons with the Havoc, Perl has appeared in 216 games for the Havoc while earning 90 points. He was a part of the back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019.

Dowler, 26, is a right-handed defenseman from Marbledale, CT. He played his collegiate hockey at the University of Southern Maine before turning professional with the Danbury Hat Tricks (FPHL) where he would appear in 49 games with 15 points. Dowler helped the Hat Tricks win the FPHL's Commissioner's Cup.

