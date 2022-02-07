Brucato Activated from IR, Simpson Released

February 7, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release









Knoxville Ice Bears forward Stefan Brucato

(Knoxville Ice Bears) Knoxville Ice Bears forward Stefan Brucato(Knoxville Ice Bears)

Ice Bears captain Stefan Brucato was activated off the injured reserve Monday. PHOTO: Michael King. Ice Bears forward and captain Stefan Brucato has been activated from the IR, head coach Jeff Carr confirmed Monday afternoon. Brucato returns following a three-week stint on injured reserve following an upper body injury suffered against Evansville on Jan. 16 and missed eight games as a result.

Brucato has 12 goals and 18 assists for 30 points in 28 games this season for Knoxville. He had a seven-game point streak snapped in the win over the Thunderbolts.

The Ice Bears have also released defenseman Ned Simpson.

Knoxville hosts Peoria Thursday night at 7:35 p.m. before heading to Pensacola for a pair of games against the Ice Flyers on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available at 525-7825 or knoxvilleicebears.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.