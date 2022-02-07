Brucato Activated from IR, Simpson Released
February 7, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release
Ice Bears captain Stefan Brucato was activated off the injured reserve Monday. PHOTO: Michael King. Ice Bears forward and captain Stefan Brucato has been activated from the IR, head coach Jeff Carr confirmed Monday afternoon. Brucato returns following a three-week stint on injured reserve following an upper body injury suffered against Evansville on Jan. 16 and missed eight games as a result.
Brucato has 12 goals and 18 assists for 30 points in 28 games this season for Knoxville. He had a seven-game point streak snapped in the win over the Thunderbolts.
The Ice Bears have also released defenseman Ned Simpson.
Knoxville hosts Peoria Thursday night at 7:35 p.m. before heading to Pensacola for a pair of games against the Ice Flyers on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available at 525-7825 or knoxvilleicebears.com.
Images from this story
|
Knoxville Ice Bears forward Stefan Brucato
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2022
- VC Bobcats Winning Where It Counts, in Development - Vermilion County Bobcats
- Brucato Activated from IR, Simpson Released - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Monday Morning Marksmen Week 17 - Fayetteville Marksmen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Knoxville Ice Bears Stories
- Brucato Activated from IR, Simpson Released
- Ice Bears Fall to Dawgs on Road
- Stead Returns, Girard Signed
- Ice Bears Drop Decision to Havoc 5-3
- Ice Bears Fall 7-4 on the Road