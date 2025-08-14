Brown Makes IMPOSSIBLE ESCAPE Through Traffic and Sets up Crum's TD: CFL

Published on August 14, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







Dru Brown dances through multiple defenders for a clutch first down to keep the drive alive, but leaves the field injured. Dustin Crum takes over and powers in from 4 yards out for the touchdown.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 14, 2025

