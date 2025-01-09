Brooklyn's 12th Player: How a Furry Friend Contributed to a First-Place Position

January 9, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

The level of energy and excitement Brooklyn FC brings to the USL Super League, from its stylish kits to the incredible goals and celebrations, is undeniable. The first-place team has found its groove, playing with a type of cohesion that begins off the field.

But the spark that ignites the team's spirit doesn't come from any one player on the pitch or a coach on the sideline. It doesn't even come from a human. An Australian Shepherd-Border Collie mix named Rocky is the one behind the scenes contributing to the team's liveliness.

"I guess you can say Rocky is the 12th man," said his owner and Brooklyn forward Mackenzie George. "He comes to every training, bus trip, home game and has even started coming on away trips. He loves a good bus trip and equally loves plane rides with the team. He's in the locker room during every game sitting in a spot right in front of my locker waiting for me to come back from playing."

Rocky became more than just a mascot of sorts for Brooklyn last fall. George explained the entire club welcomed her furry companion with open arms, making both of their experiences that much more enjoyable.

"The coaching staff greets him with treats at every practice, the girls play tug-of-war with him before training, and our equipment manager and heart of the team, Frank [Di Blasi], sets up a spot for him with a mat and water where he can watch us practice. Everyone's acceptance and love for Rocky has made us both feel beyond lucky to be a part of this team with these people."

George and Rocky's relationship began in California in 2019 when she brought him home as a puppy. That summer, Rocky joined George across the country when she transferred from Cal Poly to play at the University of Tennessee. It was in Knoxville when he morphed into her shadow, tagging along for her fitness tests and even running on the treadmill beside her.

Five years later, Rocky made the 14-hour trek with George up to New York City when she signed with Brooklyn for the Super League's inaugural season. The transition of moving from college to professional soccer had an additional layer of challenges brought by

moving to the bustling Big Apple. However, the duo has since adjusted, especially Rocky, who is now comfortably hopping on the metro and sightseeing throughout the city.

"Considering we went from living on a 10-acre farm to moving to New York City, it was a complete 180," George said. "I was worried we would have a hard time adapting, but with each other, it's easy to feel at home anywhere. From day one, we've made the most of it and have loved the city for what it is.

"He goes to the park down the street every morning to hang out with the other dogs and then goes to practice to see all his best human friends. He quickly got used to the busy and loud streets, and now he's truly living his best life."

The Brooklyn teammates are also living their best lives, heading later this month to Italy after going into the break on a six-match winning streak. However, the team faced some adversity on and off the field to start the season. A delayed start, field changes, an interim head coach and a stretch of dropped results made for a "rocky" few weeks, but having the pup around brought a stable beacon of light to the team.

"At times when we lacked consistency, we had Rocky who constantly had enough joy to make everyone smile," George said. "I know he makes it easy for me to get up every day, and I think having him around all the time has only improved team morale. Our efforts and team culture are what put us on top in the first half, but Rocky may have helped bring us together in some ways. He adds a lightheartedness to everything, and he's definitely something special that other teams don't have. He was born to be a team mascot."

