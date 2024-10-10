Brooklyn Football Club Signs Midfielder Salma Amani

October 10, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (BKFC) today announced it signed Salma Amani as a midfielder amidst the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League season, pending league and federation approval. The veteran goal scorer previously played for the Moroccan Women's National Team, including earning a start in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

"I'm so excited to be here in Brooklyn," said Salma Amani. "Thank you to the organization for your support. I can't wait to start the season!"

Amani was born in Rabat, Morocco, and moved to France at a very young age. She began playing at five years old and, as a professional, played with the French Seconde Ligue club FC Metz under Brooklyn Football Club Head Coach Jessica Silva. She then moved to Saudi Arabia's Women's Premier League club Al-Ittihad, where she posted three assists in two matches played during the 2023/24 campaign.

"Salma will be a great addition to our Brooklyn squad," said Coach Silva. "Having worked with her before, she is a passionate and dynamic midfielder who will bring a different style of football to our team. We are very excited about having her join the club in Brooklyn!"

"Brooklyn, I'm HERE and ready for this incredible new chapter," said Amani. "I am thrilled to be joining this amazing team and city. I can't wait to hit the pitch and give it everything I've got. The journey is just getting started, and I'm pumped for all the challenges and victories ahead. Let's make some magic together!"

