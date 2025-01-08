Brooklyn FC's Neeku Purcell Earns USWNT Futures Camp Invitation

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club women's team (Brooklyn FC) today announced that goalkeeper Neeku Purcell has earned a spot in the U.S. Women's National Team's upcoming Futures Camp. This elite developmental program will run alongside the US women's senior team's January training camp under head coach Emma Hayes. Purcell's continued excellence in net has helped keep Brooklyn FC atop the USL Super League standings, and the club looks forward to cheering her on as she takes this exciting step in her national team journey.

A native of Seattle, Washington, Purcell has compiled an 84.2 percent save success rate with 16 saves and three clean sheets in five appearances through Brooklyn FC's first 14 matches. Before joining the USL Super League, she played at UCLA, where she logged time in all 19 matches of her last season, recording 28 saves, and was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team. Purcell has also represented the United States at multiple youth national team levels, with over 20 call ups including every year since 2017. She is the only player in the USL Super League to be called to the January camp.

Brooklyn FC resumes USL Super League play on Saturday, February 22, at Tampa Bay Sun FC. The complete spring schedule is available here, and all matches are available live on Peacock. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter/X.

