Brooklyn FC Welcomes 2 New Players to its Inaugural Roster

July 25, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club today announced it signed two new players ahead of the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League season, pending league and federation approval. Dana Scheriff and Allison Pantuso will bring their passion for soccer and incredible skills to the club for its first women's season, slated to kick off on August 31st.

Dana Scheriff (Forward) is originally from Babylon, NY. She previously played for Irish side Athlone Town, where she helped the club win the 2023 FAI Women's Cup. In 2024, she signed for Swiss side FC Aarau and was regarded as one of the club's most important players. In 2019, she played with Monmouth, where she earned the Female Joan Martin Award and was the team's co-captain.

"I'm thrilled to have signed with Brooklyn FC for the inaugural USL season," said Scheriff. "The opportunity to contribute to the team's success and build a legacy so close to where I grew up is extremely exciting. This journey is going to be special, not just for me but for everyone in Brooklyn. Shoutout to my brother in Bushwick, and come on, Brooklyn FC!"

Allison Pantuso (Midfielder) is from Thousand Oaks, CA, where she played her club soccer at Eagles Soccer Club and earned a scholarship to Oregon State University, PAC-12. In 2018, she became Team Captain for Osu Beavers and was recognized Most Valuable Player. More recently, she played for IFK Kalmar in the Swedish First Division.

"As soon as Brooklyn FC was announced, I knew I wanted to be a part of it," said Pantuso. "I am honored to join this club, league, and city! "

Brooklyn FC will announce additional players and its coaching staff in the coming weeks as it prepares to kick off its first women's season on August 31st.

