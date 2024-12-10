Brooklyn FC Taps Kevin Tenjo as Sporting Director

December 10, 2024

Brooklyn Football Club Announces Kevin Tenjo, Former TSF Academy Director and New York Cosmos Player, as Men's and Women's Franchise Sporting Director

Born in New York and raised in Colombia, Tenjo joins team leadership to prepare the men's roster for its 2026 debut while supporting the women's standout USL Super League campaign.

Brooklyn, N.Y., December 10, 2024 - Brooklyn Football Club today announced that Kevin Tenjo was named Sporting Director of the BKFC men's and women's franchises. Tenjo is a native New Yorker and former goalkeeper for the New York Cosmos. In his new role, Tenjo will work to build out the men's team roster in the USL Championship league ahead of its inaugural season in 2026 while continuing to refine and recruit for the women's team, which currently sits at the top of the USL Super League table nearing the midway point of the season.

Tenjo's playing experience includes being the Copa Sudamericana Champion (2015), La Liga Postobón Champion (2014), and Superliga Postobón Champion (2013, 2015). Additionally, he played for the New York Cosmos for four seasons, from 2016 to 2020.

In addition to his past as a player, Tenjo brings vast experience in talent identification and recruitment, most recently as a Director and advisor at TSF Academy, where he specialized in fostering international player adaptation and strategic recruitment in competitive environments. During his time at TSF, Tenjo was known for driving success and innovation within academy programs, and he was recognized for his dynamic, results-driven leadership style and ability to identify talent that aligns with the team's goals and the city's competitive spirit. Before that, Tenjo was an Assistant & Scout at Kean University and Queensboro FC.

"2025 will be a pivotal year for Brooklyn Football Club as we focus on building the roster for our men's team ahead of their debut in 2026, while our women's team sets its sights on chasing a championship in its inaugural season in the USL Super League," said Kevin Tenjo, Sporting Director, BKFC. "Being from New York, I have a deep-rooted understanding of the unique soccer culture and dynamic environment of New York City. My familiarity with the city and its diverse communities provides a unique advantage, helping to connect with ethnically diverse talent and its fan base on a meaningful level."

Tickets for Brooklyn FC's seven women's home matches in the 2025 spring season are available for purchase through SeatGeek. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter/X.

