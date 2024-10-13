Brooklyn FC Suffers a Heartbreaking Loss in the Final Minute of the Match

October 13, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

In the space of five days Brooklyn FC saw their stellar beginning to their inaugural season come to a streaking halt.

Ft. Lauderdale United ended their undefeated run and less than a week later DC Power ended their undefeated run at home in the 98th minute of the match to secure their first win of the season.

DC Power started the match on the front foot. They did well to overload one side once they got the ball wide, proving a viable strategy as they were able to pass their way around Brooklyn several times with short passing, resulting in several opportunities in front of the net. Thankfully for Brooklyn they were not too threatening, as they were easily smothered by Martinez.

Right before the halftime whistle Brooklyn had a flurry of chances. In the 44th minute after a scramble from a corner kick the ball was laid off to Kroeger on the left side of the 18-yard box she curled an inch perfect cross to Cox on the back post who unfortunately could not convert what would be the best chance of the half.

Less than a minute later, Pluck picked up the ball and started driving at the opposition's box with speed, gliding past defenders on her way before eventually slipping a through ball in for Mackenzie George. George was able to get inside of her defender and quickly shuffle the ball on to her favorite right foot to unleash a shot that just sailed over the crossbar.

As the halftime whistle blew there was a sigh of disappointment from players and fans, knowing they may not get two better chances to score as they just had.

In the 63rd minute a well worked short corner left Kroeger in a great shooting position but unfortunately her left foot shot from the top of the area did not dip in time to hit the target.

As the game went on the tension grew. It was understood by both sides that just one goal would get the job done at this point. In the 89th minute Scarpelli floated a ball over the top of the DC Power back line to Rosette who cushioned the ball with a one time volley. Her shot was able to beat the keeper but unfortunately not the post.

In the final minute DC Power whipped in a corner kick that somehow found its way into the net in the near post during what seemed to be miscommunication between Hill and Martinez.

Brooklyn will have to quickly put this tough loss behind them as they prepare to welcome first place Carolina Ascent, Tuesday Oct. 15th.

Post-Match Quotes

"I think we had a lot of chances," said Head Coach Jessica Silva. "We didn't put one in the back of the net, unfortunately, and I felt like we deserved better today. Our ladies definitely put out quite the performance, and I'm really, really proud of them, and we're going to build off of this. And this is the first of a streak of seven matches. So if this is how it's starting, then I'm pretty proud of that."

"Obviously, we want to keep the game consistent," said Midfielder Mackenzie Pluck. "We want to high press as much as possible. But that's not realistic. So towards the end, we are just trying to maintain having the ball and creating as many chances as we could before the time [ran out]."

"I think this game is so important to us as women," said Midfielder Allison Pantuso. "You know so many women that have been through breast cancer and fought against it, so we're always really proud to be able to wear pink."

Next Match

Their next match will be back at home Tuesday Oct.15th at the Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium against Carolina Ascent 7:30pm EST.

