Brooklyn FC Snap Winless Streak with 3-0 Road Victory over Tampa Bay Sun

Published on March 18, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Tampa, Florida - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women secured a 3-0 victory over Tampa Bay Sun FC on the road. Brooklyn opened the scoring early in the 6th minute when forward Rebecca Cooke headed home from close range following a set piece delivery by midfielder Sam Kroeger. The visitors continued to apply pressure throughout the half, creating multiple chances through forward Catherine Zimmerman and midfielder Hope Breslin. Brooklyn doubled its lead just before halftime in stoppage time, as Zimmerman finished from the right side of the box after being set up by midfielder Mylena Freitas, giving Brooklyn a 2-0 advantage at the break.

Brooklyn maintained control in the second half and extended the lead in the 56th minute when Breslin, named Player of the Match, struck a left-footed shot into the top corner, assisted by Cooke. The team remained disciplined defensively while continuing to generate opportunities, with additional attempts from Zimmerman, Cooke, and midfielder Jessica Garziano. Despite several stoppages due to injuries and physical play, Brooklyn managed the game effectively and limited Tampa Bay's chances, with goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty making key saves when called upon. The result marks Brooklyn's first win in five matches, with their previous victory also coming in a 3-0 road win against Tampa Bay Sun on December 13.

SCORING SUMMARY

Brooklyn FC - Rebecca Cooke 6', Catherine Zimmerman 45+3', Hope Breslin 56'

Tampa Bay Sun - NONE

DISCIPLINE

Yellow Cards - Sandrine Gaillard (TB 34'), Jordyn Listro (TB 64'), Mylena Freitas (BK 73'), Jordan Thompson (BK 81')

Red Cards - NONE

LINEUPS

Brooklyn FC - Kelsey Daugherty; Jordan Thompson, Emma Loving, Antoinette Williams, Hope Breslin; Samantha Kroeger (Leah Scarpelli 79'), Jennifer Cudjoe (Jessica Garziano 63'), Mylena Santos (Sofia Lewis 76'); Rebecca Cooke (Ana Markovic 79'), Catherine Zimmerman, Kristina Markovic

Unused Substitutes: Nicolette Pasquarella, Samantha Rosette, Kiki Markovic

Tampa Bay Sun - Emory Wegener; Taylor Chism, Brooke Hendrix, Gabby Provenzano; Sandrine Gaillard (Jordyn Listro 45'), Carlee Giammona (Madison Parsons 63'), Faith Webber, Sabrina McNeill (Jordan Zade 45'); Jillian Shimkin (Peyton Parsons 45'), Sydny Nasello, Vivianne Bessette

Unused Substitutes: Liz Beardsley, Victoria Haugen, Maddie Pokorny

UP NEXT

Brooklyn FC return home to face Carolina Ascent FC on Sunday, March 22. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM ET.

All matches are available live on Peacock. Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single-game, are available. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 18, 2026

Brooklyn FC Snap Winless Streak with 3-0 Road Victory over Tampa Bay Sun - Brooklyn FC

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