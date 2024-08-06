Brooklyn FC Signs Neeku Purcell & Mackenzie George

August 6, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club today announced it signed Neeku Purcell and Mackenzie George ahead of the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League season, pending league and federation approval. The two players will bring their skill and dedication to the sport to Brooklyn for the team's first women's season, slated to kick off on August 31st.

Neeku Purcell (Goalkeeper) is from Seattle, WA. She played for the UCLA Bruins, where she appeared in all 19 games and logged 15 complete matches. She recorded 28 saves in 2023, with single-game season-highs of three saves on three occasions at Washington, vs. Utah and at Arizona State. She was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team and was also on the U.S. Youth National Teams from U-15s to U-23s.

"I'm so excited to be a part of the inaugural season in Brooklyn and bring professional sports to the city," said Purcell. "Brooklyn has so much to offer, and I can't wait to see what's in store. Let's get to work!"

Mackenzie George (Forward) is from Lincoln, CA, and previously played for the University of Tennessee, where she received First Team All-SEC honors. She started in all 73 matches in which she appeared, earning 51 total points, with 15 goals and 21 assists. In 2022, she was named number 89 on Top Drawer Soccer's Postseason Top 100.

"I really never imagined myself living in the city but the opportunity to play in New York for Brooklyn FC presented itself and it just felt right," said George. "I'm beyond excited to help grow a brand new program surrounded by a wonderful and welcoming community. I am so proud to be a part of the BKFC family. Let's get the ball rollin!"

