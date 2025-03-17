Brooklyn FC Falls to Fort Lauderdale United FC in Historic Home Opener at Maimonides Park

March 17, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club's (Brooklyn FC) first home game at Coney Island's Maimonides Park kicked off under windy, drizzly conditions, ultimately ending in a 2-0 defeat to Fort Lauderdale United FC.

Fort Lauderdale adopted a high-pressing strategy early, while Brooklyn maintained a compact defensive formation. In the 6th minute, Fort Lauderdale's center-back Laveni Vaka suffered an injury, leading to her substitution with defender Celia Gaynor.

Brooklyn had several early attacking chances in the first half. In the 9th minute, a through ball set up forward Luana Grabias was ruled offside. The team threatened again in the 19th when Grabias crossed to midfielder Jessica Garziano, whose header forced a save from Fort Lauderdale goalkeeper Cosette Morche. Forward Dana Scheriff tested Morche with a long-range shot in the 21st minute, and four minutes later, Grabias won a foul that led to a free kick, with midfielder Samantha Rosette sending the rebound over the bar.

"We were so excited to see so many people show out for us and just play for Brooklyn," said Brooklyn FC midfielder Mackenzie Pluck "It's been a long time coming, and just seeing people fill in the stands and cheer us on made the biggest difference for us. So hopefully, we can continue to perform and do our best for you guys."

Fort Lauderdale took the lead in the 32nd minute when forward Sh'Nia Gordon scored after a headed pass from midfielder Addie McCain following a free kick.

"I don't know that things changed, but I think that we backed off, we dropped off a little bit too much," said Brooklyn Head Coach Jessica Silva. "I'd like to look back on the film, but you know, right before we get scored on, we have a great opportunity, and we miss it, and then they come back our way, it's off a mistake."

In the second half, Brooklyn earned consecutive corners at the 48th and 50th-minute marks, both defended by Fort Lauderdale. Brooklyn substituted Emily Yaple for Rosette and Salma Amani for Scheriff in the 63rd minute.

Fort Lauderdale doubled its lead at 66 minutes when Gordon scored her second of the match. Fort Lauderdale nearly added another at 76 minutes, but a goal was ruled offside.

"I think resilience is our word," said Pluck. "I think that's something that we pride ourselves on. And when we have our shortcomings, and we have our losses, one thing that you know for sure is we're going to come back harder and stronger every time we step on the pitch, so I think that's the one word that will unite us going forward and something we hold pride to."

Brooklyn's Silva received a yellow card late in the match. In the 80th minute, Brooklyn substituted in defender Nikia Smith, who was later involved in an 88th-minute attack when Pluck found her on the wing, but her cross was intercepted. In stoppage time, Fort Lauderdale defender Gaynor and forward Jorian Baucom were both shown yellow cards for fouls.

