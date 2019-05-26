Brontsema Homer Not Enough as Boulders Fall to Quebec, 2-1

An eighth inning home run by John Brontsema was all of the offense that the Boulders could muster, as Quebec starter Karl Gelinas quieted the Rockland bats to pick up a 2-1 decision for the Capitales on Sunday afternoon at Stade Canac in Quebec City, Canada.

Boulders starter Brett Schneider (0-1) took the hard-luck loss for the visitors, as he pitched five innings, giving up only three hits and a run, while walking one and striking out five. Karl Gelinas (1-1) picked up the win for Quebec, working eight innings and surrendering just two hits and a run, while walking one and striking out nine Rockland batters. Dustin Molleken came on in the ninth for the Capitales to lock down the game and pick up his third save of the season.

The final game of this four-game series will take place on Memorial Day, Monday in Quebec with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm.

