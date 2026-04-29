Brock Webster Goes off: Seattle SeaWolves vs Chicago Hounds: MLR Highlights

Published on April 29, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds YouTube Video







¬â¹@seattleseawolvesrugby and @ChicagoHoundsRugbyMLR met in Week 5 - and history was on the line. Brock Webster. Mason Flesch. Nine tries. Find out how it unfolded.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 29, 2026

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