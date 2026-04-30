How to Watch: May 3

Published on April 29, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule.

Mixlr Ref Radio and Match Commentary isn't available for Week 6 - Stay locked in on the ESPN+ broadcast for all the action!

New England Free Jacks vs Seattle Seawolves | Sunday, May 3 at 4:00 PM ET | Live Stats

US TV: ESPN+

And NBC Sports Boston and Kong 6 and K5+ App

Canada: Premier Sports

UK & Ireland: Premier Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN

Latin America: ESPN

Asia*: Premier Sports

*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali

Sunday Night Rugby | Sunday, May 3 | Live Stats

Pregame Show | 6:00 PM ET | ESPN+

Chicago Hounds vs Old Glory DC Match | 6:30 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+ (Full SNR Package)

And Fox Chicago Plus and Monumental Sports Network (Match Only)

Canada: Premier Sports | GameTV (Full SNR Package)

UK & Ireland: Premier Sports (Full SNR Package)

New Zealand: Sky Sports (Full SNR Package)

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN (Full SNR Package)

Latin America: ESPN (Full SNR Package)







Major League Rugby Stories from April 29, 2026

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