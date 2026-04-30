Midweek Milestones: Standout Stats from Week 5 of the 2026 MLR Season

Published on April 29, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







It may be hard to believe, but we are already five Weeks into the 2026 Major League Rugby campaign, which means we're approaching the halfway point of the regular season!

Week 5 delivered another 3 highly entertaining matches across the US, which of course generated a whole bunch of new stats for us to dig into, so let's do just that!

Welcome back to Midweek Milestones, the weekly article that gets into the numbers from the latest Week of MLR action and pulls out the extreme, the unusual, and the standout stats to highlight both player and team milestones that may have otherwise flown under the radar. A word of warning, it's quite a Chicago Hounds-focused edition this week, but as is now tradition, we start with MLR appearance achievements, and there's just the one this week, up in Seattle!

Appearance Achievements - Duncan Matthews

On Friday night in front of a home crowd, Duncan Matthews took the pitch for his 50th Major League Rugby appearance! He has represented the Seattle Seawolves throughout his MLR career and has started every one of his half-century of appearances for the team. A transplant to the PNW from the Western Cape of South Africa, Matthews refined his game as he progressed through the Blue Bulls academy system in his homeland. He represented the Blue Bulls at both Currie Cup levels and in Super Rugby between 2017-18 before moving to the Lions, where he also played in both the Currie Cup and Super Rugby from 2019-2021.

Matthews joined the Seawolves ahead of their 2022 campaign and proved absolutely lethal. He earned 16 appearances in his debut season and scored 7 tries on just shy of 1,500m gained, both of which remain career highs for the fullback, and were enough to earn him an All-MLR First XV selection in his debut season, helping the Seawolves to their 3rd Championship, where they fell to the New York Ironworkers.

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Now in his 5th MLR season with the Seawolves, the 32yo has shown little sign of slowing down. He and Seattle finished as MLR Runners-Up again in 2024, and last season he contributed 6 tries and 10 assists in 13 games, finishing top of the league with 1,152m gained and picking up an All-MLR Second XV selection, the second All-MLR nod of his career. In fact, there's an argument to be made that Matthews is actually speeding up! Entering the 2026 campaign, Duncan Matthews was averaging an impressive 89.4m gained per game, but through his first 3 games of this season, he's been averaging 98.0m gained per game and could even pass the 5,000m mark this year! Congratulations on your half-century, Duncan!

O'Keeffe passes 5k!

Speaking of that elusive 5,000m milestone, only 5 players in MLR history had reached it prior to Week 5, but now that number has grown to 6. On the opposite side of the field from Duncan Matthews, Chicago Hounds winger Mark O'Keeffe recorded 63m gained in their huge road victory to take his career total to 5,013m gained and become just the 6th player in MLR history to pass 5,000m gained in their career!

A MLR Runner-Up with Rugby ATL in 2021 and a two-time All-MLR selection in 2021 (Second XV) and 2022 (First XV), the Irishman and capped USA Eagle has averaged 59.0m gained per game across his 85-game (72 start) MLR career, splitting his time between center and wing. Primarily playing on the wing so far this season, in just 4 games, O'Keeffe has recorded 243m gained, already passing his 2025 total of 231m gained in more than three times the number of games! A ferocious runner, O'Keeffe also sits within the League's top 10 try scorers, adding his 29th career try in Week 5 (and 3rd in 4 games so far this season) to pass 150pts scored in total, and is closing in on 500 tackles completed on defense! Congratulations, Mark, although you still have a little way to go if you want to overtake MLR's all-time leader, JP du Plessis, who sits on 6,234m gained, the only player over the 6k milestone!

Hounds' Hat Trick Hero!

Despite Mark O'Keeffe's rare achievement in the Chicago Hounds' Friday night clash with the Seattle Seawolves, most of the attention instead went to his back-three teammate, Brock Webster. Test capped at both 7s and 15s, the Canadian Speedster and 2025 Championship MVP recorded 3 of the Hounds' nine tries against the Seawolves, 7 of which were scored by Canadians! Starting his MLR journey with the Toronto Arrows in 2022 before joining the Canadian Sevens program, returning with the Free Jacks to lift the Shield in 2025, and now a part of the Chicago Hounds' strong Canadian contingent, this is the first hat trick of Brock Webster's MLR career, the 5th hat trick in Hounds history, and the 54th hat trick in MLR history. Congratulations, Brock!

The Chicago Hounds' New Top Scorer!

Heading into Week 5, dual test capped fly-half Chris Hilsenbeck sat level with fellow USA Eagle Luke Carty (now with Anthem RC) as the Hounds' all-time points scorers, both on 127pts. With 10 points from the boot off of 5 successful conversions, Hilsenbeck now moves into sole possession of 1st place and becomes the Chicago Hounds' all-time leading scorer!

Chris Hilsenbeck has scored 148pts in Major League Rugby following 11pts in 4 games with Rugby ATL back in 2023, but has been the Hounds' go-to place kicker since joining the team for the 2025 season, recording his lone try and a Hounds single-season record of 109pts to finish as MLR Top Scorer in his debut season in the Windy City. Hilsenbeck has racked up his 137pts in only 19 games for Chicago, averaging 7.2ppg and has a 75.64% success rate from the tee in green & white. Even though his kicking has taken a dip so far this season (14/24 - 58.33%), once this bounces back - and I believe it will - who knows how many points Hilsenbeck will end up on by the end of the season!

Team Stats

O'Keeffe's score, Hilsenbeck's place kicking, and Webster's triple helped the Chicago Hounds to their first-ever victory over the Seattle Seawolves on their 5th attempt since entering MLR in 2023, and what a way to do it! The 59 points scored by the Hounds ties a team record for both the most points and the most tries (9) scored in a single game, and breaks the team record for their biggest winning margin at 37pts, surpassing the 33pt winning margin the last time they scored 59pts in a 59-26 win over Anthem back in 2024.

On the other hand, this was the most points ever conceded by the Seattle Seawolves, surpassing the 57 points scored by the LA Giltinis way back in 2021. This was the Seawolves' first home loss since Week 6 of the 2025 season against the Utah Warriors and, amazingly, the first time that the Seawolves haven't picked up at least 1 table point at home since Week 8 of 2022! The injury bug has hit Seattle worse than any other team so far this season, which is a perfect storm when you remember that 2026 is far shorter than previous seasons, but they have a few players on the road to recovery. The Seawolves are currently tied with the San Diego Legion with the most wins in MLR at 73 each, and have 6 games remaining this season. 6 opportunities to become the winningest team in MLR history!

Tackle Milestones

Flying a week, the rest of the league to finish up, there were a pair of tackle milestones, starting with (you guessed it) a Chicago Hound! Selected 2nd overall in the 2021 MLR Collegiate Draft, Lindenwood University alum Emmanuel Albert spent his first 4 seasons with the Houston SaberCats where he became the first MLR draftee to reach 50 appearances in the competition! Now with the Chicago Hounds, last weekend he became just the 2nd draftee to pass 500 tackles made after 2022 1st Overall Pick, Sam Golla!

Slightly further up the MLR tackle leaderboard, long-time Utah Warriors back row Bailey Wilson completed an impressive 782 in 80 games in the Beehive State, recording 5 seasons with 100+ tackles, and a 200+ tackle season in 2022! Now playing for the New England Free Jacks alongside his brother Mitch, Wilson completed 12 tackles in the defending Champs' first victory of the season to pass 800 made in his career! Perhaps one of MLR's most underrated heavy hitters, Bailey Wilson now joins the likes of Free Jacks Captain Joe Johnston (833), Shield-Winner Nate Brakeley (842), and DC bruiser Ben Bonasso (879)!

Wrapping Up

As mentioned in the intro, this week's Midweek Milestones article is very Chicago Hounds heavy, but that's almost to be expected for a team that has scored 25 tries and a whopping 157 points in their last 3 games! Next week, the only two teams with a mid-season bye, Anthem RC and the California Legion, take their week off so there's only a pair of games to choose from on Sunday, what kind of stats will they reveal?

Thank you for reading this week's edition of Midweek Milestones! I hope you enjoy reading these articles as much as I enjoy writing them, and find them interesting and engaging. Please feel free to let me know what you thought of this article on social media, or if you've found a milestone that I may have missed!

James Deeley: MLR Legacy creator







Major League Rugby Stories from April 29, 2026

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