Britton Added to Orioles 2025 Coaching Staff

November 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







The Baltimore Orioles today announced their coaching staff for the 2025 season. Among the 13 staff members listed, former Tides manager Buck Britton was promoted to Baltimore as Major League Coach.

BUCK BRITTON, 38, completed his third year managing Norfolk in 2024 and his 15th season in the Orioles organization overall. In 2008, he was drafted by the Orioles in the 35th round out of Lubbock Christian University. Britton would go on to play seven seasons in Baltimore's organization, including four seasons with the Norfolk Tides (2010, 2012 - 2014). He played in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization in 2015 and the Minnesota Twins organization in 2016 before retiring as a player.

In 2017, Britton came back to the Orioles organization as a hitting coach for the Single-A Delmarva Shorebirds. He was elevated to manager of Delmarva for the 2018 season and then became manager of the Double-A Bowie Baysox in 2019. With the season getting cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, he coached at the Orioles Alternate Training Site but returned as manager for Bowie in 2021. Bowie reached their league championship series in both of the seasons Britton managed. He won the Eastern League Manager of the Year Award in 2019.

In his first season managing Norfolk in 2022, Buck went 74-76. He followed up with a 90-59 season in 2023 for the Tides, leading them to their first International League Championship since 1985 and second Triple-A National Championship. He earned 2023 International League Manager of the year. His finished his third season as manager for Norfolk with a 69-81 record, totaling a 233-216 with the Tides. It's the fifth-most regular season managerial wins in franchise history. In his six career seasons as a manager overall, Britton has 450 wins and 393 losses with an 8-8 career playoff record.

Britton was named the 2021 and 2023 recipient of the Orioles' Cal Ripken, Sr. Player Development Award, given annually to a minor league staff member who exemplifies Ripken's qualities as an instructor. He is the just the third multi-time winner since the award's inception in 2003. This will be Britton's first coaching position at the MLB level. He is the older brother of former Orioles pitcher, two-time All-Star, and 12-year MLB veteran Zack Britton. In 2023, Buck was named manager of the 30th-Year All-Harbor Park team, voted on by fans.

Buck was born in Panorama City, California and graduated from Weatherford High School (Texas). He played JUCO baseball at Lon Morris College and then played Division I baseball at Steven F. Austin University and Lubbock Christian University. Baltimore drafted Britton in 2008 in the 35th round of the MLB Draft from LCU.

Ticketing Information

Fans can purchase 2025 season tickets now by reaching 757-622-2222. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date. Follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com throughout the off-season for the most up-to-date information.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from November 25, 2024

Britton Added to Orioles 2025 Coaching Staff - Norfolk Tides

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.