Brissett Breaks the Tackle for a Spectacular TD!
Published on July 2, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video
Dejon Brissett takes it to the house after slipping away from the tackle to give the Stamps the lead during this FanDuel Canada Day Weekend matchup.
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