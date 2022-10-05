Bringing Banana Ball: World's Fastest and Most Outrageous Game of Baseball

The Savannah Bananas are bringing their "World Famous Baseball Circus" to ONEOK Field on May 29, 2023.

Affectionately referred to as 'The Greatest Show in Sports" by ESPN with an atmosphere that would make most MLB teams jealous (Sports Illustrated), the Bananas have reimagined the baseball experience and the game itself.

After selling out every night of the seven-city 2022 Banana Ball World Tour, the Bananas will take the show farther than ever before in 2023.

Over 700 cities and 28 countries were nominated by thousands of fans for the 2023 tour. The team has now narrowed it down to the final 32 cities for the tour in addition to their games in Savannah.

"The response has been absolutely Bananas for this world tour," said Owner Jesse Cole. "Everywhere we go we hear from fans begging us to come to their city. We are so grateful for their support and because of their passion for the Bananas and Banana Ball we knew we had to extend the tour dramatically in 2023. Now we are bringing the show to almost four times the amount of cities as we did in 2022 to make sure we able to connect with as many Bananas fans as possible."

"Taking the Bananas to Tulsa and ONEOK Field has been something we've heard constantly from our fans over the years," said Cole. "We are fired up to bring an unforgettable show to them this spring."

In addition to the cast of characters, dancers, performers, mascots, and musicians, the Bananas are bringing their own twist of baseball to ONEOK Field. Banana Ball is a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game if it's tied. You can watch previous Banana Ball games on ESPN+ and the Bananas YouTube page.

The 2022 World Tour was turned into a 5-part documentary, Bananaland, that can be seen on ESPN+. The Tour was also covered by HBO Real Sports, the Today Show, FOX Sports, The New York Times, LA Times, CBS Sunday Morning and more.

The Bananas will face off against their rival, the Party Animals. The rosters for both teams will be filled by independent professional players who have been scouted, tried out, and signed contracts for the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour. Led by Bananas captains Bill LeRoy and Kyle Luigs, there will be plenty of familiar faces on both teams' rosters. In addition to the everyday guys, the Bananas will have surprise player guests at many stops of the tour. In 2022, former Major League stars Jake Peavy, Jonathan Papelbon, Jonny Gomes, Josh Reddick, Bill Lee and Johnny Bench all joined the team during the tour.

When the Savannah Bananas are not on the road, they play their home games in front of a sold out, 4,000-person crowd at Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia. Bananas games at Grayson Stadium have been sold out for six straight years. The priority list for tickets has reached 80,000 in Savannah alone.

The team has been known as TikTok's favorite team with over 3 million followers, millions more than every MLB team. The Bananas have been featured across the globe for everything from playing a game in kilts, using a Dancing First Base Coach, the Banana Nanas Dance Team, the first ever baseball player to wear stilts, a Banana Pep Band, breakdancing players, and a whole lot more.

For the complete schedule and opportunity for tickets, visit http://www.thesavannahbananas.com/tickets and join the Ticket Pre-sale List or to get information on outings for a group, organization, or business.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Who are the Savannah Bananas?

The Savannah Bananas are a circus-like baseball team who are on a mission to make baseball fun. The team has been featured on ESPN, Wall Street Journal, CNN, and Sports Illustrated and are made popular by their on-field hijinks and videos. The Bananas play their own version of baseball called Banana Ball.

The team is based in Savannah, Georgia and play their home games at Grayson Stadium, but they take the show on the road on their Banana Ball World Tour where they play their rivals the Party Animals and other professional teams in Challenger Series.

What is Banana Ball?

Banana Ball is a new version of baseball created by the Bananas. It features nine new rules that are intended to make the game more fast-paced and entertaining. You can learn all about Banana Ball here: https://thesavannahbananas.com/bananaball/.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are not on sale yet. You can go to https://thesavannahbananas.com/ontheroad/ to join the presale alerts list to be notified about all ticket information as soon as it's announced.

Typically, tickets are made available to the Pre-Sale list about 2 months in advance of the event.

What is the Savannah Bananas K Club?

That's the official fan club of the Bananas - Among other perks like invites to exclusive events and skipping the gameday entry line, K Club Members will have guaranteed access to purchase tickets before games Sell Out. K Club Members are able to purchase up to 5 tickets for each event they're interested in. K Club Memberships are just $49 for the year. More info here https://thesavannahbananas.com/kclub/

What will the price of the tickets be?

Tickets start at $25. Kids three and under get in free as long as they don't take up another seat.

We heard the Bananas do All You Can Eat concessions included with the price of admission, will that be the same in Tulsa?

Concessions will not be included in the ticket price. Food and beverages will be available for purchase when you are in the ballpark. You can only get All You Can Eat concessions in Savannah, GA at Grayson Stadium.

Who are the Bananas going to play when they're here?

The Bananas will be taking on their rival The Party Animals. Who are the Party Animals? They are another professional team created by the Bananas who love to have some fun. Now this isn't a Harlem Globetrotters/Washington Generals situation. The Party Animals are good at Banana Ball, and they beat the Bananas. You're guaranteed an entertainment-packed and highly competitive game.

Links to the Savannah Bananas social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheSavBananas

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheSavBananas

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thesavbananas/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thesavbananas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheSavannahBananas

