2023 Frisco Classic Tickets on Sale

FRISCO, TX - Peak Events, LLC in partnership with the Frisco RoughRiders, is pleased to announce that the Frisco College Baseball Classic is set to return to Riders Field, the home of the Texas Rangers Double-A affiliate, on March 3-5, 2023.

The 2023 tournament is set to feature Mississippi State, Oklahoma, California, and Ohio State and will be held at Riders Field for the seventh year in a row.

"It is amazing that we are in year 7 of the Frisco College Baseball Classic. The partnership with the Frisco RoughRiders from the field crew & Diamond Dave to Ryan and the operations staff up to Scott and the management team, has truly been second to none and the primary reason this event has had success over the past 6 years. We are thankful and excited to see where this event will go in another 7 years," said Nathan Wooldridge, Vice President of Peak Events, LLC.

Oklahoma is appearing in its third Peak Events' tournament, previously playing in the 2021 Karbach Round Rock Classic and Frisco Classic. Additionally, California and Mississippi State will be making their second visit to Frisco after appearing in 2018 and 2019.

These four teams have combined for over 10,500 wins, 113 NCAA tournament appearances, 66 regular season conference titles and 33 NCAA Men's College World Series appearances. The Mississippi State Bulldogs were crowned the 2021 Men's College World Series National Champions, while the Oklahoma Sooners are coming off a runners-up finish at the 2022 College World Series in Omaha.

"We are thrilled to once again host the Frisco College Baseball Classic. Over the last 6 years hosting this event, we have welcomed some incredible competition into Riders Field and we expect to see more great baseball in this year's Classic. Peak Events has been an incredible partner and they make this event truly the best outside of Omaha," said Scott Burchett, Frisco RoughRiders

The official 2023 Frisco College Baseball Classic Schedule.

Home team is listed second in each matchup.

Friday, March 3

California vs. Oklahoma - 2:00pm

Ohio State vs. Mississippi State - 6:00pm

Saturday, March 4

Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State - 1:00pm

California vs. Ohio State - 5:00pm

Sunday, March 5

Mississippi State vs. California - 11:00am

Ohio State vs. Oklahoma - 3:00pm

View online at friscoclassic.com/schedule.

Streaming and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Media members looking to cover the event will be able to apply for credentials at a later date

Advanced tickets for the 2023 Frisco Classic are available now at friscoclassic.com/tickets. Follow the Frisco Classic on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @FriscoClassic to stay up-to-date with news and ticket information.

Both Reserved and General Admission day tickets are available for purchase as well as the option of a three day General Admission Weekend pass that allows access to all 6 games of the tournament. Day tickets will include both games played on the same day.

