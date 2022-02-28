Bring Your Dog to the Park this Summer Thanks to Humane Pennsylvania

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to have our furriest fans out at FirstEnergy Stadium this summer during our Bark in the Park nights thanks to Humane Pennsylvania and Pet Supplies Plus. There will be six Sunday nights at America's Classic ballpark where fans can bring their dogs along with them to enjoy the game.

Dog tickets are available for just $5 at these select games in addition to the paying humans. Pups have their own seat so they have just as great of a view as you do! Humane Pennsylvania and Pet Supplies Plus will have information tables set up in the Tompkins Bank Plaza at all Bark in the Park games.

"Humane Pennsylvania has been partnering with the Reading Fightin Phils for quite a few years now," shared Lauren Henderson, Director of Development for Humane Pennsylvania. "It allows us the opportunity to share our mission and message with the community, and it allows the community to bring their dogs out for a game."

Bark in The Park Nights:

-Sunday, May 29th - 5:15pm vs Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

-Sunday, June 12th - 5:15pm vs Altoona Curve (Pirates)

-Sunday, July 17th - 5:15pm vs New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)

-Sunday, August 7th - 5:15pm vs Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies)

-Sunday, August 21st - 5:15pm vs Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox)

-Sunday, August 28th - 5:15pm vs Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

With a large ballpark, fans can have the opportunity to take their dogs out for some fresh air, get lots of affection from other fans, and enjoy America's pastime. The R-Phils will have drinking water in multiple areas, as well as a separate space for pets to do their business. Join us at America's Classic Ballpark with your best friend to make memories that will last a lifetime!

All Sunday home games are also Berks Packing Sunday Family Fun Days, presented by Classic Harley- Davidson, with four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas available for only $50 when purchased in advance.

Individual game tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale March 4th at the Weidenhammer Ticket Office at FirstEnergy Stadium, online at rphils.com or by calling 610-370-BALL. The Weidenhammer Ticket Office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Humane Pennsylvania is an innovative national leader in animal welfare, with adoption centers, accredited non- profit veterinary hospitals, emergency animal rescue services, community pet assistance programs, an animal focused charitable foundation, and a free, public dog park. The Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving is a brand-new state-of-the-art facility right here in Reading on 11th Street is open and ready to serve you and your pet's needs!

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

