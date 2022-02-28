RubberDucks Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce the 2022 promotional schedule, which features a theme, giveaway or fireworks for all 69 regular season home games.

The RubberDucks open Canal Park for the 2022 season powered by FirstEnergy at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, when Union Home Mortgage Welcomes You Home, with the first T-shirt Tuesday giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, presented by First National Bank, Danbury Senior Living, 1590 WAKR and WQMX 94.9. That night's postgame fireworks will be the first of 28 fireworks shows during the season.

Saturday April 16 will be a special scheduled doubleheader starting at 3:30 p.m. due to the RubberDucks being off for the Easter Holiday. The RubberDucks will cap off the first homestand of the season with a replica 2021 Championship Ring giveaway and postgame fireworks presented by FirstEnergy.

"We are excited to announce the long-anticipated 2022 promotional schedule," RubberDucks General Manager and COO Jim Pfander said. "From the celebration of Homer, JoJos and Canal Park to all our exciting giveaways and theme nights, I think there is something each night everyone will enjoy this season. I can't wait to see everyone back in the ballpark on April 12 to celebrate the championship and start a new season."

The 2022 giveaways include seven T-shirt Tuesdays, five non-bobblehead giveaways and seven bobbleheads. Some of the bobbleheads include Homer, Chris Kattan, Stipe Miocic, Eric Metcalf and Tracy Reiner.

Education Days return with 11:05 a.m. starts on Tuesday, May 24 and Tuesday, September 13. The RubberDucks annual Big Splash Day will return on Tuesday, July 26 with a 12:05 p.m. game.

"We have been hard at work all offseason planning these great promotional nights for the fans," said RubberDucks Director of Marketing and Promotions Kyle Hixenbaugh. "This season's promotional schedule brings some new faces to Canal Park like Chris Kattan and Tracy Reiner. We are excited to once again honor the Akron Black Tyrites as we salute the Negro Leagues, and continue to grow our Perros Calientes brand, our COPA identity."

For one night only, the RubberDucks will become the Akron Homers on Saturday, May 28, and for the first time ever, the RubberDucks will become the Akron JoJos for two nights on Thursday, July 28 and Friday, July 29.

The RubberDucks will again rebrand to the Akron Black Tyrites and Los Perros Calientes de Akron in 2022. The Black Tyrites return Saturday, July 9 and there will five Los Perros Calientes games throughout the season.

Single game tickets for all home games go on-sale starting Tuesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. Ticket packages and flex plans for the 2022 season are available now by calling 330-253-5151, 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

Nightly Promotions

T-Shirt Tuesday presented by First National Bank, Danbury Senior Living, 1590 WAKR and WQMX 94.9: Each Tuesday features a unique t-shirt given away to the first 1,000 fans.

Wellness Wednesday presented by Summa Health and 640 WHLO, & White Claw Wednesday presented by White Claw Hard Seltzer: Every Wednesday home game will be Wellness Wednesday presented by Summa Health filled with fun ways to get active and stay healthy. Wednesday is also White Claw Wednesday with White Claw specials throughout the ballpark.

Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Budweiser and ESPN Cleveland: Enjoy $2 beer and soda all night long!

Fireworks Friday presented by Akron Beacon Journal, LOCALiQ and 98.1 KDD: Enjoy post game fireworks after every Friday game! Watch the RubberDucks take the field in their Electric Blue jerseys presented by FirstEnergy.

Giveaway Saturday presented by Northern Ohio Honda Dealers and 97.5 WONE: Every Saturday features a unique premium giveaway for the first 1,000 fans!

Sunday Family FUNday presented by Akron Children's Hospital and KIDJAM! Radio powered by The Summit: Pregame families can play catch on field, and Kids 12 & Under run the bases presented by FedEx Custom Critical after every Sunday game (Subject to MLB Player Health and Safety Protocols).

2022 Promotional Schedule (All promotions and game times subject to change)

April

April 12: Union Home Mortgage Welcomes You Home - Opening Night - T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 Fans) QUACK on Top - Post game Fireworks

April 13: Trivia Night

April 14: Thirsty Thursday™ - Really, Really, Really Cold Beer - Winter Games

April 15: Cleveland Basketball Night - Post game Fireworks

April 16: Scheduled Double Header 3:30 p.m. Game 1 start - Ringing in the New Season - Replica 2021 Championship Ring Giveaway - Post game Fireworks presented by FirstEnergy

April 26: T-shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 Fans) - Straight Outta QuAkron - Hip Hop Night

April 27: Ginger Appreciation Night

April 28: Thirsty Thursday™ - Pro Football Draft Party

April 29: Rob Thomas Appreciation Night (RubberDucks season ticket holder) - Post game Fireworks

April 30: "Just in case..." RubberDucks Tighty Whities Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans) - Post game Fireworks

May

May 1: Family FUNday - Where's Walter?

May 10: T-shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 Fans) - NFT Night (Since no one knows what an NFT stands for...we are going with Nice Freakin' T-shirt)

May 11: Bark in the Park, bring your dog to the game - Los Perros Calientes Night

May 12: Thirsty Thursday™ - Doing this for kicks - Soccer Night

May 13: Military Appreciation Night - Post game Fireworks presented by Akron-Canton Airport

May 14: 25th Anniversary of Canal Park - Anniversary Pennant Giveaway Presented by Ohio's 529 Plan, CollegeAdvantage - Post game Fireworks

May 15: Family FUNday - A sensei-tional time - Karate Night

May 24: Education Day #1 (special 11:05 a.m. start)

May 25: Whine & Cheese Night (Karen Awareness)

May 26: Thirsty Thursday™ - "Toga! Toga! Toga!" Toga Party

May 27: Look! My Hot Dog is GREEN! $1K giveaway - Post game Fireworks presented by KeyBank

May 28: QuAkron Comics Fest - Akron Homers - Homer Bobblehead (First 1,000 Fans) presented by WBNX-TV - Post game Fireworks presented by KeyBank

May 29: Family FUNday special 6:05 p.m. start - 155 Days Until Halloween - Post game Fireworks presented by KeyBank

May 31: T-shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 Fans) - I <3 Canal Park

June

June 1: Dinosaur Day

June 2: Pro Wrestling Night - A Rock Special Guest Appearance

June 3: Star Wars Night - Post game Star Wars Fireworks

June 4: Fight Night - First Responders Appreciation -Stipe Miocic Bobblehead (First 1,000 Fans) - Post game Fireworks presented by Summa Health

June 5: Family FUNday - Slice Slice Baby - Pizza Party

June 21: T-shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 Fans) - "Discounted Corn Dogs for All These People" Corn Dog Night - Los Perros Calientes Night

June 22: RubberDucks Disco

June 23: Tropic like it's hot - Hawaiian Night

June 24: Youth SPORTS Night Presented by Handel's Ice Cream Akron East End - Post game Fireworks presented by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

June 25: Halfway to Christmas - Santa Hat and Beard Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans) - Post game Fireworks

June 26: Family FUNday - Mascot Birthday Bash

July

July 4: Independence Day - Post game Fireworks

July 6: What Could've Been Night - Salute to the UK

July 7: Thirsty Thursday™ - Karaoke

July 8: ZOOperstars! Appearance - Post game Fireworks

July 9: Salute to the Negro Leagues - Akron Black Tyrites vs. Jacksonville Red Caps - Black Tyrites Youth Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans 12 & Under) - Post game Fireworks

July 10: Family FUNday - Los Perros Calientes Perfectos - Los Perros Calientes Day

July 22: RubberDucks Idol - Post game Fireworks presented by National Interstate Insurance

July 23: Miami Relocation Night - Mystery Bobblehead (First 1,000 Fans) presented by Distillata - Post game Fireworks presented by Bridgestone Americas

July 24: Family FUNday - Junior Fire Marshal Day presented by The Hartford - Jr. Firefighter Hat (First 1,000 Fans 12 & Under)

July 26: Big Splash Day (special 12:05 p.m. start)

July 27: Anger Management

July 28: Canal Park JoJo-nanza - Who has the best JoJos in Akron?... QuAkron decides

July 29: The Akron JoJos - Post game Fireworks presented by Miller Lite

July 30: A Night at the Ballpark - What is Love Bobblehead (First 1,000 fans) - Chris Kattan Special Guest Appearance - Post game Fireworks presented by Summa Health

July 31: Family FUNday - "The Sleepwalking Dead" Pajama Party

August

August 9: T-shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 Fans) - Keep Calm and Keep Duckin'

August 10: Akron Pride Night

August 11: Thirsty Thursday™ - Hot Dog Night ($2 Hot Dogs...just like every other night!) - Los Perros Calientes Night

August 12: The Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders Celebration - Post game Fireworks presented by Akron Children's Hospital

August 13: "It's All in The Hips" FOORRREEE!!! - Mystery Bobblehead (First 1,000 Fans) presented by Mechanical Contractors Association of Akron (MCA) - Post game Fireworks

August 14: Family FUNday - Princess Tea Party

August 23: T-shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 Fans) - Farmers Only

August 24: Blast from the Past - Aeros Night

August 25: Thirsty Thursday™ - Irish Appreciation Night

August 26: $1,000 Cash Dash presented by KeyBank - Post game Fireworks presented by FedEx Custom Critical

August 27: Cleveland Football Night - Eric Metcalf Bobblehead (First 1,000 Fans) presented by Cleveland Clinic Akron General - Post game Fireworks

August 28: Family FUNday - Women's Equality Day

September

September 13: Education Day #2 (special 11:05 a.m. start)

September 14: Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice

September 15: Thirsty Thursday™ - Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff - Los Perros Calientes Night

September 16: STEM Night - Post game Fireworks

September 17: Life is a Peach - Salute to Women's Professional Baseball - Tracy Reiner Bobblehead (First 1,000 Fans) presented by Ruoff Mortgage - Tracy Reiner Special Guest Appearance - Post game Fireworks

September 18: Family FUNday 6:05 p.m. start - The Regular Season Finale - Fan Appreciation Night, prizes given away all night long - Post game Fireworks

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season is powered by FirstEnergy at Canal Park, with the home opener April 12, 2022, against the Reading Fightin Phils at 7:05 PM. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

