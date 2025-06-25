Brian Wright's Hat Trick Was the Breakout Forge Fans Have Been Waiting for
June 25, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC YouTube Video
Brian Wright's hat trick on Sunday was the breakout that Forge FC fans have been waiting for
Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic breaks down his performance on the CPL Newsroom, pres. by Volkswagen: https://youtu.be/5zYT7G38xkQ?si=mb-i2RGdF8JHQipX
#CanPL
